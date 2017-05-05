David Guetta, Nicki Minaj and Lil Wayne have teamed up to deliver striking visuals for the sexy single, “Light My Body Up,” which hit the scene today (May 5). “No Frauds” rapper Nicki Minaj rocks some interesting looks throughout the video, most notably pairing a lace and metal mask, platform stilettos and black gloves adorned with a gold claw on each finger tip.

David Guetta spends a majority of the video navigating what looks like a construction zone draped in sheer cloth, and Lil Wayne pops in for a quick verse, obviously missing the avant garde fashion memo.

Check out the video above.