The annual Billboard Music Awards officially went down at the T-Mobile Arena in Los Vegas on Sunday night (May 21). With rapper-actor Ludacris serving as co-host alongside singer Vanessa Hudgens, the award show highlighted many of today’s music stars. While Drake inched closer to setting the new award record (over Adele) with 13 trophies, chart-making artists brought the party vibes to the stage.

Nicki Minaj kicked the show off with a medley performance of her singles, “No Frauds,” (with Lil Wayne) “Light My Body Up” (with David Guetta), and more. Halfway through the award show, Drake hit the outdoors and rocked the mic from inside Vegas’ historic Bellagio Fountains for his More Life track, “Gylachester.” Shortly after, John Legend hit the grand piano for a soulful performance of “Surefire” before joining Florida Georgia Line with “H.O.L.Y.”

Last but not least, Bruno Mars closed out the show with his sexy 24K number, “Versace on the Floor” from across the pond in Amsterdam. Peep clips of the mentioned performances down below.

Nicki Minaj – “No Frauds,” “Light My Body Up” & “Regret In Your Tears”

Drake – “Gylachester”

John Legend & Florida Georgia – “Surefire” / “H.O.L.Y.”

CREDIT: Getty Images

Bruno Mars – “Versace on the Floor”