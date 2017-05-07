Receiving a college diploma is an accomplishment that should not be taken for granted. The experiences a student has in and outside of the classroom help to shape and inform their time on campus. Unfortunately, college isn’t cheap and upon earning a degree a lot of young adults also are drowning in student loan debt as they enter the workforce.

Feeling rather charitable, Nicki Minaj took to Twitter Saturday evening (May 6) and offered to pay the student loans of about a dozen fans. Offering to pay anywhere between $2,000 to $6,000 for anything between enrollment balances, buying books or simply because they earned straight A’s that semester.

Looks like #NickiMinaj is making her fans’ nights tonight 👏🏾👀 (SWIPE) A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on May 6, 2017 at 10:48pm PDT

After helping out her fans, Nicki called it quits, but promised to open her heart (and her wallet) in about a month or two. We’re not sure why Nicki Minaj felt so giving, but the generosity is much appreciated.