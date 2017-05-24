In the wake of the recent Manchester bombing, in which 22 people lost their lives and dozens were injured at an Ariana Grande concert, many artists are rethinking their own tour and concert strategies. That is except for Nicki Minaj, who suggested that she would absolutely put on a show for Manchester and the rest of the U.K. again in the near future.

While Nicki exhibited an elevated sense of confidence, she also showed sympathy for Ariana Grande and her U.K. fans during this tragic moment. “Ariana is my sister. I love her and I love the people of the UK. And I’m devastated by the news. It’s heartbreaking,” she said.

The “Side to Side” artist may not be backing down against ISIS – the terror group who claimed responsibility for the latest attack, but many other artists have begun making adjustments to their tour schedules. Former One Direction singer, Harry Styles, reportedly altered his entire concert set in Manchester following the event, according to Uproxx. Drake has also indicated that he and his team have been very fearful of a similar incident in the past.

Thankfully, three more arrests have been made in relation to the Manchester concert attack. The first attacker was originally identified as 23-year-old Salman Abedi. Manchester and the rest of the world continue to mourn the loss of the dozens of young people killed. Check out Nicki Minaj’s statement below.