Nicki Minaj is bringing her A-game to the NBA Awards. The league announced on Thursday (May 25) that the Queens rapper will be performing at the inaugural ceremony, taking place at New York’s Basketball City at Pier 36.

The show will also be hosted by Minaj’s frequent collaborator and Young Money mate, Drake. The two recently reunited at this year’s Billboard Music Awards (May 21) where the rapper — who won 13 awards — shouted out Minaj as the “love of his life” during his final acceptance speech of the night. “Nicki Minaj, I’m so glad we found our way back because I love you,” he said. “And I could never ever ever see it any other way.”

Family. For. Life. #MulaBayybeh!!! @liltunechi @champagnepapi @mackmaine4president A post shared by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on May 21, 2017 at 6:13pm PDT

The NBA Awards will also include contributions from the Inside The NBA crew comprised of Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith and Shaquille O’Neal alongside other celebrity presenters and the league’s biggest stars.

Catch the festivities when the NBA Awards air on Monday, June 26, on TNT at 9 p.m. ET.