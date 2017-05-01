Originally, Nicki Minaj announced the video for “Regret In Your Tears” would be released Saturday, (April 29) unfortunately she made her loyal fanbase The Barbz wait 48 more hours before releasing the visuals on Tidal, but were sure her fans are pleased nonetheless.

In the Mert and Marcus (Mert Alaş and Marcus Piggott) directed video, The Queens emcee is submerged in a watery-fantasy world where she reminisces about wanting to create new memories with her former love, and the necessity to have to forget them now that they’ve broke up.

While her on-screen love interest fights from drowning in what can be assumed are a sea full of his own tears, Nicki remains calm and collected on top of a floating bed. When asked by a fan why she decided to work with the photography duo to create the video, Nic said she was simply drawn to their eye for detail.

“Blown away by their work. Honored. The stars aligned. Only video they shot was for MADONNA,” Minaj tweeted.

“Regret In Your Tears” is the latest video to be released by the Pinkprint artist. Nicki traveled to London to shoot the Benny Boom directed “No Frauds” featuring Young Money coconspirators Drake and Lil Wayne.