Fresh from her recently released album, II, Niia calls on Jazmine Sullivan to join forces in the painfully true video, “Sideline.” The visuals for the jazzy track help tell the story of unfaithful relationships — and the heartache that they cause.

The song’s moody vibe comes together with the video in elegant form. “Sideline” shows Niia and Sullivan walking down through the city in grainy black and white tint as they express their feelings about the stress from being a mistress and side chick. Their duet is one of the more alluring songs from the project.

Niia’s I project is available for purchase on iTunes and all digital retailers now.