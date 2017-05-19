People Magazine is reporting that former President Barack Obama reportedly referred to Donald Trump as “a bullsh**ter” after speaking to 45 on the phone after his election win back in November.

“‘He’s nothing but a bullsh**ter,’ Obama told two friends early last November, describing an election night phone call with Trump, in which the businessman suddenly professed his “respect” and “admiration” for Obama—after years of hectoring,” reads the article regarding the alleged comments.

While Obama hasn’t publicly addressed his personal thoughts on Trump post-election, on the campaign trail while endorsing Hillary Clinton as his successor, he declared that Trump is “temperamentally unfit” and “unqualified” to serve as the President of the United States.

“Obviously, this now is a unique set of circumstances, but my sense is that he’s going to try and respect that tradition while reserving the right to speak out in given moments when things rise to that level,” says political strategist David Axelrod on Obama’s decorum regarding the current political climate, and his decision to not speak openly on his thoughts about Trump.