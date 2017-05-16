Traveling women of color now have a global network to call home. Introducing On She Goes, a digital travel platform and online community for women of color by women of color, powered by creative agency Wieden+Kennedy.

Using editorial content and information sharing, the newly-launched platform is passionate about promoting real dialogue centered on diversity in travel, and more, helping “women of color travel more confidently, more adventurously, and more often.”

The website also houses a community forum, podcasts, videos, original artwork and editorial content by a bevy of notable black and brown contributors, including “Call Your Girlfriend” podcast host Aminatou Sow, New York Times Magazine’s Jenna Wortham, “This American Life’s” Stephanie Foo, and Bad Feminist author Roxane Gay.

Still looking? Comment #wocfound. We don’t think it should be this difficult to find women of color represented in travel media. We created our own community so we don’t have to ask anymore. Visit link in bio for more info. __ @jq.wan A post shared by On She Goes (@onshegoes) on May 15, 2017 at 11:22am PDT

“Our gender and racial identity are linked to how we experience the world. Women encounter unique challenges that men don’t, and these challenges are oftentimes amplified as a woman of color,” says On She Goes’ Meron Medhanie in a statement. “When these voices aren’t represented or when the industry chooses to highlight a neutral voice, it strips out important nuances and pushes different perspectives to the margins. Our mission with On She Goes is to create a fun, informative, and inspiring community that gives women of color a defined voice in the travel experience.”

OnSheGoes.com will focus on a quarterly theme, the inaugural being “We Belong Here,” an exploration of what it means to be a WOC traveler today, which reinforces the notion that all women of color belong in every space they occupy.

“Creating something that you think other women will want to absorb was pivotal for me as a woman of color, a traveler, and a writer,” says On She Goes team member Dez Ramirez. “Getting to speak on my life experiences in travel, while also giving other women of color a space to speak on theirs, has been an empowering and overdue opportunity.”

Head on over to OnSheGoes.com, and get with it!