Following the mega-success of the 2005 biopic Ray, Jamie Foxx had reached a whole new level of stardom. According to the Academy Award winner however, just as quickly as he skyrocketed to the top, he was on pace to blow his entire career even faster. That is until Oprah and her crew of A-list celebrities swooped in to the rescue. The Shazam host recently appeared on “The Howard Stern Show” on May 24, where he detailed the exact night Oprah and company saved his life.

Ironically, Foxx took a page from his 2008 hit single, and blamed it on the alcohol, confessing that he took up a life of frequent partying and drinking with his newfound success. That’s when he received a call from Oprah herself, who blatantly said: “you’re blowing it Jamie Foxx.” “All of this gallivanting and all this kind of s**t that’s not what you want to do. I want to take you somewhere to understand the significance of what you’re doing,” she added.

To the actor’s surprise, Oprah invited him to Quincy Jones’ house for her version of an intervention or Scared Straight situation. Inside, Foxx was greeted by Sidney Poitier and a number of other black Hollywood actors, who encouraged him to get on the straight and narrow.

Foxx didn’t reveal how he was able to give his life of partying up, but whatever those Hollywood legends said to him worked. That same year, Foxx went on to win the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for his role in Collateral. Moral of the story: always listen to Oprah.