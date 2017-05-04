An anonymous freedom fighter has started a petition to repurpose the Puerto Rican Day Parade (June 11, 2017) as a march against la Junta for the liberation of Puerto Rican people.

The petition, which was started on GoPetition, speaks out against La Junta de Supervisión Fiscal, which claims to “create the necessary foundation for economic growth and to restore opportunity to the people of Puerto Rico,” but is being criticized for its “draconian austerity measures.” The description of the petition also provides reasoning for why it is believed that a parade would be inappropriate.

READ: Residente Weighs In On Puerto Rico’s Independence With Trevor Noah

“How pathetic it would be to have a parade led by politicos like Rep. Nydia Velazquez and Rep. Jose Serrano who VOTED FOR PROMESA?” the description reads. PROMESA is an acronym for the Puerto Rican Oversight, Management and Economic Stability Act that created la Junta. “How insulting would it be to have floats and sponsors like Banco Popular who have bankrupted the island and forced thousands of families from their homes? How out-of-touch would it be to have over a million Boricuas on Fifth Avenue shouting “QUE VIVA PUERTO RICO!” when in fact the Motherland is getting it’s very life and its people sucked out of it by hedge fund vultures, corrupt politicos and greedy corporations?”

The anonymous creator also suggested that the proposed march be led by Oscar Lopez Rivera and the students of the University of Puerto Rico. Rivera is a highly revered activist for Puerto Rican liberation and reported member of radical group F.A.L.N.

READ: Afro-Boricuas Take Center Stage In This Vibrant Photography Series

At the time this article was published, the petition had earned 440 signatures and had been liked on Facebook nearly 2,000 times.