To help bring awareness to Chicago’s rampant gun violence, the Pitchfork Music Festival has partnered with anti-gun violence organization, Everytown for Gun Safety and Mothers Against Senseless Killings (MASK) for their new initiative, Beats > Bullets.

Chicago’s annual Pitchfork Music Festival has always taken on social justice causes as part of their yearly platform. This time they intend to really make an impact on issues that plague the rising Chicago hip-hop community in hopes of energizing the youth to make positive choices. This partnership creates a platform that highlights hard working individuals and organizations that are actively working to bring down the city’s staggering rate of gun violence. They aim to empower citizens to join the ongoing fight.

“We’re incredibly grateful to Pitchfork for partnering with us on Wear Orange to elevate the issue of gun violence to festival attendees in Chicago and music fans across the nation,” said Taylor Maxwell, Press Secretary for Everytown for Gun Safety. “Musicians have always been leaders in the fight for social justice. It only makes sense that musicians, along with the organizations that work with them, would also work to end gun violence. The devastating effects of gun violence are felt by far too many Americans and we all must raise our voices to end it.”

MASK founder Tamar Manasseh adds, “MASK is thrilled to partner with Pitchfork for the 2017 Festival. Chicago needs both corporate and local communities coming together to combat the gun violence that plagues our city. We are grateful to Pitchfork for standing up with MASK to further the goal of protecting Chicago’s children.”

The initiative has taken orange as its color in honor of the late Hadiya Pendleton, a 15-year-old girl who tragically shot in the back whose death made waves across the country in 2013. Her birthday, June 2nd, coincides with National Gun Violence Awareness Day.

Pitchfork Music Festival and its partners will be wearing the color in honor of her and the victims of gun violence who die everyday. The Festival is joined by other summer events such as the North Coast Music Festival, Spring Awakening, Mamby On the Beach, Riot Fest, Rudio Fest, West Fest, Food Truck Social, Wicker Park Fest, Green Music Fest, ChillFest, and more as it constantly grows. Pitchfork encourages all attendees and participants to wear orange out of love and solidarity for the Chicago community.

“The Pitchfork Music Festival is proud to return to Chicago for its 13th year, but it comes with a deep and growing concern about gun violence in our community. Chicago has always been our home, and we strive to make a positive impact on its culture, using the three days in the park as a way to honor and support the diverse communities that compose our vast city,” commented Pitchfork President Chris Kaskie. “This year we further that commitment by partnering with Everytown and MASK to bring people together to celebrate art, peace, and love alongside a goal of furthering awareness of this very real issue.“

Pitchfork Music Festival Director Mike Reed added, “We’re lucky to live in a city with so many summer events that bring people together. Hopefully, we can also focus the energy to bring attention to the gun violence issue that also ramps up in the summer time. We hope Beats > Bullets can help all Chicagoans to engage with, support, and join the struggle against gun violence. Let’s join together and make this summer safe.”

For all supporters and people attending the forthcoming festival, visit wearorange.org. You can also access to tools to turn your photo orange in solidarity.

Save the date reminders for calendars, and receive a sign-up form to receive more information. Chicagoans can text ORANGE to 644-33 to learn more about upcoming events nearby.

The Pitchfork Music Festival will be taking place on July 14 through July 16.