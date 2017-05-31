Portland stabbing suspect Jeremy Christian justified his crime by citing patriotism– and called for more to be killed during his formidable arraignment on Tuesday (May 30).

Reporters and those supporting the victims of the Friday (May 26) incident sat in confusion as Christian proudly boasted about the stabbing during his first court appearance. The tragic stabbing on the MAX train left Ricky John Best and Taliesin Myrddin Namkai-Meche dead. The men were protecting two young women who were the target of the 35-year-old’s anti-Muslim slurs. Micah David-Cole Fletcher, another man who came to the girls’ defense, was stabbed in the neck but survived. Fletcher was also present for the arraignment and watched the white supremacist defend his actions.

As a judge listed his charges–two for aggravated murder, intimidation in the second degree, attempted murder and being a felon in possession of a restricted weapon–Christian called the crime an act of patriotism. “Death to the enemies of America,” he said. “Leave this country if you hate our freedom. Death to Antifa [antifascists]! You call it terrorism, I call it patriotism. You hear me? Die.”

As Christian was taken out of the courthouse, chaos could be heard outside the courtroom. Portland Mercury reports a man arrived to support his alleged friend, but was chased out.

A friend of Jeremy Christian showed up to his arraignment. People chased him out. pic.twitter.com/d3uMhUlU0S — doug brown (@dougbrown8) May 30, 2017

Videos of Christian spewing hate speech towards Christians and Muslims have surfaced online in addition to his social media page that showed his allegiance to white nationalism and President Donald Trump.

Christian will appear back in court June 7.

