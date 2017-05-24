Maddi Runkles, a high school senior at The Heritage Academy in Hagerstown, Md., will not be permitted to attend graduation with her peers on June 2 because her school says she broke their code of conduct by having premarital sex. The 18-year-old is currently 25 weeks pregnant.

The Heritage Academy is a private, conservative, non-denominational K-12 school. At the beginning of each school year, each student and parent are reportedly asked to sign a pledge in which the students promise to “protect” their bodies from sexual immorality, alcohol and illegal drugs, among other perceived sins.

There are only 15 students in Runkles’ senior class, which will make her absence obvious. She feels that she is being unfairly shamed for her pregnancy.

“You can’t be pro-life, but then refuse to support the girl that keeps her baby,” she says.

What are your thoughts on the school’s punishment?