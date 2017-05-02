A Minnesota teen didn’t stress when she couldn’t get a date to senior prom. Priscilla Samey, who got accepted into seven Ivy League schools, decided to take her Harvard acceptance letter as her date.

“Couldn’t find a man to accept me for prom so I took a college that did #Harvard2021 #prom2k17,” the 17-year-old high school senior tweeted along with a pre-prom photo of herself Saturday (April 29).

Couldn’t find a man to accept me for prom so I took a college that did #Harvard2021 #prom2k17 💕🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/vIw2524wXu — • (@prizxillas) April 30, 2017

Samey, a first generation American daughter of Togolese immigrants, earned a full scholarship to Harvard where she will be studying political science and plans to enter the field of business law. She was also accepted into Princeton, Yale, Cornell, Columbia, Brown, and the University of Pennsylvania.

Hi I’m Priscilla Samey and I just got into:

Yale

Princeton

Harvard

Columbia

Brown

University of Pennsylvania

Cornell

Look at what God did — • (@prizxillas) March 30, 2017

Even though she has every right to brag about her accomplishments, Samey actually took the letter to prom under the advice of her sister.

“She said, ‘The best one [date] is all your college admissions,'” Samey said in an interview with Mic.com. “I was like, ‘I’m just going to stick to my roots!’”

As you can imagine, the acceptance letter ended up being a pretty “low-maintenance” date. “I didn’t even have to pay for his dinner,” Samey added.

And her classmates thought the idea was “funny and cute.”

“I didn’t get any negative feedback like I thought I would,” she said. “And they all were very proud and supportive.”

Samey went on to share some advice for teens applying to college. “Be true to yourself,” she said. “There’s a lot of pressure nowadays that there’s a ‘type’ colleges want. Stick to your roots, and write essays that reflect who you are as a person.”

