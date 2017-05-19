“I just came from a video,” said Quavo told DJ Tim Westwood back in March. “You know my boy Liam, from One Direction, we just shot that. You know, crazy vid. Crazy visuals.” The Migo wasn’t lying either, last night (May 19), the One Direction singer released his new single, “Strip That Down,” which features Quavo.

The bubbly single features the pop crooner taking the lead while Quavo swoops through at the end to finish the melody off with his smooth mumblings. Fans can purchase their “Strip It Down” collaboration on iTunes now.

On another note, the ATL rapper shared some interesting comments about his ideal day if he was elected president of the United States of America.

“On my first day in office as President Quavo, I’d move my whole family into the White House,” Quavo said. “Second, I’d pull all the troops back. Third, I’d raise the minimum wage to a good, nice amount so people get paid,” he told The NY Daily News.

