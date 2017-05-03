USA Network’s Queen of the South has tapped MC Lyte and Snow Tha Product for guest star appearances on season two.

The series casted MC Lyte as “The Professor,” where the rapper will serve as the go-to woman for American drug lord Devon Finch. This wouldn’t be the first small-screen role for Lyte. The prolific MC has made appearances on In The House, The District, Get Real, and Half & Half. On the movie front, she’s slated to appear in the upcoming film Patti Cake$, which will premiere this summer.

Snow Tha Product will also make a cameo on the show, guest starring as Lil’ Traviesa, also known as “Lil T.” Snow will morph into a quick-minded gang leader who runs a drug trafficking operation through her gang members in prison. The Latina lyricist’s Queen of the South stint will mark her first TV appearance. In 2016, she was featured on the acclaimed Hamilton Mixtape, where she teamed up with K’Naan, Riz MC, and Residente for their track “Immigrants (We Get the Job Done).”

Making its debut in 2016, Queen of the South proved to be an action-packed series. Fans watched Teresa Mendoza blossom from a woman destitute of money in Mexico into a formidable threat in the United States drug scene.

Season two returns Thursday, June 8 at 10 p.m. CT on USA Network.

This story was first posted to Billboard.