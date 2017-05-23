Summer TV is looking like a win already. Issa Rae’s Insecure is set to stir up chatter when it returns to HBO in July. But before that comes on, Ava DuVernay will set the tone with Queen Sugar in June. With just a few short weeks until the series returns to OWN for Season 2, a new trailer has emerged with a juicy look into what’s to come.

READ: Interview: Ava DuVernay And ‘Queen Sugar’ Cast Talk Women Directors And Family Intricacies

In the show’s last season, created by Ava DuVernay and executive produced by both DuVernay and Oprah Winfrey, we left off with the three Bordelone children—Nova (Rutina Wesley), Charley (Dawn-Lyen Gardner) and Ralph Angel (Kofi Siriboe)—fighting to maintain their family’s sugar cane farm. Now, the Louisiana-based family has to navigate the right steps to take for a successful sugar mill, but tensions are high and not everyone agrees on the same path.

READ: The Dream Movie With Rihanna, Lupita Nyong’o, Ava Duvernay & Issa Rae Is Becoming A Reality

Watch the clip above and tune in to Queen Sugar’s two-night premiere on OWN on Tuesday, June 20 and Wednesday, June 21 at 10 p.m. ET. After that, it will then air in its regular time slot, Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET.