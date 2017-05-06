New Orleans is currently hosting its annual Jazz Fest, showcasing established and future talent in music. But while artists garnered attention for their onstage presence, one teen outside of the festival’s radius assembled a crowd for his drumming skills.

According to NOLA.com, 15-year-old Darius Clement was busy drumming up a storm on the streets of the Big Easy when The Roots’ Black Thought and Questlove alongside Common joined the teen for an impromptu jam session. With two buckets and two emcees, spectators were treated to an unforgettable performance free of charge.

“What we do every day onstage, there’s lights, there’s lots of other musicians, there’s an audience, there’s a microphone and mic stands — layers of the onion we have to kind of hide behind,” Black Thought said. “So for him to come out here, it’s the ultimate vulnerability. It’s all him.”

Before the artists surprised the musician, his aunt Veronica Clement said Common stumbled upon videos of her nephew’s talent via a team member. From there, a surprise appearance was put into action. The teen’s aunt adds that he was gifted with a drum kit as well.

Check out the memorable moment above.