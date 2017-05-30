Raekwon is a one stop lyric machine. At this point in his long, storied career, the razor sharp bars come as second nature for the Wu-Tang swordsman.

Following the release of his 8th solo album, The Chef linked with his Virginia brethren P.U.R.E. for a James Brown flavored track, “Escapist,” produced by Scram Jones. The two hip-hop aficionados spend a brief few minutes spewing venom over the energetic production.

