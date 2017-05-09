Premiere: Reazy Renegade & Quentin Miller Ditch Their “Old Ways”

If there’s anyone that knows more about moving on from their past lives, it’s Reazy Renegade and Quentin Miller. Over the years, Renegade made a name for himself by producing unforgettable instrumentals for Ace Hood, Young Dolph, K. Camp, Pusha T, French Montana, Rick Ross and DJ Khaled under the Grateful DJ’s We The Best imprint. In 2017, Reazy peacefully parted ways with the Miami-based label for a new venture with Warner/Chappell Records.

Meanwhile, Quentin Miller is also on a new wave. After a serious car accident changed his life forever, Drake’s alleged ghostwriter left his infamous beef with Meek Mill in past where it belongs. Before the end of 2016, Miller felt blessed enough after recovering from his amputated leg to thank his fans with Christmas gifts like his Shredded Metal EP and his debut album Gunmetal Grey. Now he wants to get rid of all of his “old ways” for good.

Reazy recruited Miller to hop on his brand new single “Old Ways.” There’s no word on where this loosie will end up, but be on the look out for a new project from the artist very soon.