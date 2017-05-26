Representing the new wave of hip-hop from Malmö, Sweden, Rebstar and his Today Is Vintage label are quickly becoming the hottest commodity in music on their side of the world. With a supporting cast that also includes Baby Mike, Naked People and LE SINNER, the diverse collective already spearheads their own festivals — and are hellbent on pushing their sound to a global audience.

With millions of streams online, star-studded collaborations with Trey Songz, Drake, Ray J, Abel Tesfaye, Boi-1da, T-Minus, and chart-topping success in Europe, Rebstar debuts a new single on VIBE today (May 26). Preparing for the release of his forthcoming album, the fun-loving rapper cruises through with a cut for the clubs — and summertime parties — dubbed “Hello Kitty,” featuring label mate LE SINNER.

The single is available on iTunes and Spotify now.

Le Sinner’s “Paris” video also caught the attention of music industry insiders earlier this year. The 19-year-old Swedish-Iranian has a background in fashion and plans to release a number of new tracks this year.

“Paris” is only the third song he has ever written.