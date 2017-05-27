The moment every parent waits patiently for arrived over the weekend when the Wright-Carter family came together to celebrate Reginae Carter’s high school graduation.

The teen and Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta star walked across the stage Friday (May 26) with Lil Wayne, Toya Wright and the rest of the family in attendance. Carter posted her high school portrait and a few images of a glowing Wright and very happy Wayne on Instagram.

We lit all day today 🤗🤘🏾🤘🏾🤘🏾 A post shared by colormenae (@colormenae) on May 26, 2017 at 6:40am PDT

My two reasons 💙 I love y'all !! I made it 👩🏾‍🎓🤗 A post shared by colormenae (@colormenae) on May 26, 2017 at 12:44pm PDT

You will always be our baby girl. #congratsReginae #classof2017 #proudparents 🎓🎓 A post shared by Antonia Wright (@toyawright) on May 26, 2017 at 6:35pm PDT

The day only got better as the family partied together. Wayne and Reginae even spit some lines by the rapper on the dance floor.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BUlHCaSDzyn/?taken-by=colormenae&hl=en

https://www.instagram.com/p/BUk9ORrhm3t/?taken-by=toyawright&hl=en

Just before her big day, Carter spoke with V103 about her role on the Bow Wow-produced series and what really happened during the incident at Clark Atlanta University. Last month, the teen was seen in the middle of a brawl at the school just days after expressing interest in attending.

“It was just an altercation that someone and my friend as involved in,” she explained. “But you know, that’s my friend, so it’s like I’m not gonna let no one put their hands on my friend. So, I was trying to break it up but that was not my fight… and I didn’t get jumped.” She also mentioned that she doesn’t plant to attend the HBCU and her true choice will remain under wraps.

“I am going to college, but I’m not gonna say,” she said. “You see what happened when I kind of said I was going to [Clark Atlanta University]. I just want them to catch me on campus, that’s how I feel.”

Congrats Reginae!

