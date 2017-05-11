Rejjie Snow, Joey Bada$$ & Jesse Boykins III Team Up On “Purple Tuesday”
Rejjie Snow is still feeling the uplifting effects from his destruction of the 2017 Broccoli City Festival. Last week, he brought his Dublin flow to the DMV for a crowd pleasing set under the rainy sky. Though the clouds were looming, he won over a new batch of fans with his stage presence and sharp lyricism.
This week, Snow launched a new collabpation with Joey Bada$$ and Jesse Boykins III, “Purple Tuesday,” produced by Cam O’bi. Through records like this, he hopes to further push rap music from his area.
“There’s not really a hip-hop scene [in Dublin]. It’s more like ten people just doing stuff [Laughs]. Dublin is more of a techno, house music type of scene,” Snow told VIBE at the 2017 Broccoli City Festival. “The more multicultural Ireland gets, the more hip-hop artists there are. People are trying to see more diversity. I don’t know.! I never know how to answer this, I’m doing my own thing, I don’t even pay attention to anybody else.”
300 is set to release Rejjie’s The Moon & You album on May 17.