Rejjie Snow is still feeling the uplifting effects from his destruction of the 2017 Broccoli City Festival. Last week, he brought his Dublin flow to the DMV for a crowd pleasing set under the rainy sky. Though the clouds were looming, he won over a new batch of fans with his stage presence and sharp lyricism.

This week, Snow launched a new collabpation with Joey Bada$$ and Jesse Boykins III, “Purple Tuesday,” produced by Cam O’bi. Through records like this, he hopes to further push rap music from his area.

“There’s not really a hip-hop scene [in Dublin]. It’s more like ten people just doing stuff [Laughs]. Dublin is more of a techno, house music type of scene,” Snow told VIBE at the 2017 Broccoli City Festival. “The more multicultural Ireland gets, the more hip-hop artists there are. People are trying to see more diversity. I don’t know.! I never know how to answer this, I’m doing my own thing, I don’t even pay attention to anybody else.”

300 is set to release Rejjie’s The Moon & You album on May 17.