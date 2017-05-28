Rich Homie Quan was arrested in Georgia, after police reportedly found guns and drugs in his vehicle. The 27-year-old Atlanta native was on his way to a Memorial Day party at Club Liquids in Wadley, Georgia before being taken into custody late Saturday (May 27), TMZ reports.

It all started when Rich and five other members of his entourage were purportedly stopped at a police checkpoint. Authorities searched the van that he was riding in and subsequently arrested the group on suspicion of stolen drugs firearms and drugs (which are believed to be ecstasy and marijuana).

The “Flex” rapper, whose birth name is Dequantes Lamar, hasn’t been charged with anything, though he can legally be detained for up to 48 hours without charges.

