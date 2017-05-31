Rich Homie Quan, the rapper famous for his song “Flex (Ooh, Ooh, Ooh)” faces the possibility of a 30-year prison sentence if convicted of felony drug possession.

READ: Rich Homie Quan Reportedly Arrested On His Way To Perform At Georgia Nightclub

Reports stated that the ATLien was arrested on Saturday (May 27) along with five other men in his entourage for suspicion of gun and drug possession, the weapon in question was reportedly stolen.

While the Back To Basics musician was able to avoid the gun charge, officers cuffed him for the marijuana found in his pocket and the intent to distribute.

READ: Cyko & Rich Homie Quan Reveal Their Plan To Make “So Much Money”

The 27-year-old will be held in jail until his hearing on Friday, Jun. 1. TMZ reports that his bond is set at $20,000, and if convicted, he’s in for a lengthy stay in the slammer.