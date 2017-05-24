Rich The Kid doesn’t think the world is ready for his latest collaboration with his Rich Forever signees, or anything else he’s cooking up this year. In the latest banger off his forthcoming album Rich Forever 3, Rich puts all of his confidence on the table with his tenacious bars alongside Brooklyn MC Jay Critch and Chi-Town sensation Famous Dex.

“We pullin’ up with no invitation/I finally made it, it’s no debatin’/Might walk with a hundred for motivation/My b*tches they f*ck off a conversation/Told y’all Rich Forever pockets too heavy,” Rich raps on the catchy hook.

The trap-influenced instrumental is a product of revered producers Boi-1da and Vinylz. Rich delivers “Ain’t Ready” nearly two weeks before his next release drops on June 16. Listen to Rich The Kid, Jay Critch, and Famous Dex on “Ain’t Ready” below.