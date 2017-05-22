Today has provided another valuable lesson on the power of the internet. If the Twittersphere was able to make millions understand that #BlackLivesMatter after the death of Trayvon Martin, then of course it has the power to will up a movie with an all-star cast. After quite the hefty bid, Netflix reportedly bought the movie project with the two music and fashion icons at the Cannes Film Festival. According to Entertainment Weekly, Netflix beat out some other very aggressive suitors.

When Rihanna and Lupita Nyong’o sat side-by-side front row at a Miu Miu fashion show in 2014, they didn’t know that their flawlessly complementary looks would be the premise of a flick about a high-class scammer and her nerdy chic accomplice.

Rihanna looks like she scams rich white men and lupita is the computer smart best friend that helps plan the scans https://t.co/PhWs1xd3nj — WHOOPHERASSKOURTNI (@1800SADGAL) April 18, 2017

Social media also crowdsourced the ideal director and screenwriter for the dream movie—Ava DuVernay and Issa Rae, respectively—and quickly other producers and Tinseltown personnel happily offered their services. DuVernay, who is currently working on A Wrinkle in Time, is on board as director. As of now, even though she’s all for jumping in on the project, Rae is still in talks about the role.

Here’s to the promise of movie magic.