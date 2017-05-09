‘Rob & Big’ Star Christopher ‘Big Black” Boykin Has Died At 45

Christopher “Big Black” Boykin, of MTV’s Rob & Big, died Tuesday (May 9). He was 45.

Boykin, who appeared on the reality show alongside pro skateboarder, Rob Dyrdek, succumbed to a heart attack, his rep confirmed to People.

Boykin was Dyrdek’s bodyguard, as well as his friend. The duo’s reality show aired from 2006-2008, but was canceled in 2008, and went on to appear on Dydrek’s Fantasy Factory.

The two eventually had a fallout, which was fueled by Boykin’s portrayal on TV.

“It was a much different dynamic, but I think we both struggled with… I didn’t want to be known as Rob from Rob & Big, and I think he didn’t want to be known as the sidekick,” Dyrdek  said in a 2016 interview. “So that created a lot of that tension between me and him.”

Juciy J, and Chanel West Coast were among those tweeting dedications to Boykin, after news of his sudden death spread online.

