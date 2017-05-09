Christopher “Big Black” Boykin, of MTV’s Rob & Big, died Tuesday (May 9). He was 45.

Boykin, who appeared on the reality show alongside pro skateboarder, Rob Dyrdek, succumbed to a heart attack, his rep confirmed to People.

Boykin was Dyrdek’s bodyguard, as well as his friend. The duo’s reality show aired from 2006-2008, but was canceled in 2008, and went on to appear on Dydrek’s Fantasy Factory.

The two eventually had a fallout, which was fueled by Boykin’s portrayal on TV.

“It was a much different dynamic, but I think we both struggled with… I didn’t want to be known as Rob from Rob & Big, and I think he didn’t want to be known as the sidekick,” Dyrdek said in a 2016 interview. “So that created a lot of that tension between me and him.”

Juciy J, and Chanel West Coast were among those tweeting dedications to Boykin, after news of his sudden death spread online.

Check below for Twitter reactions.

Rip Christopher “Big Black” Boykins — juicy j (@therealjuicyj) May 10, 2017

Big Black being gone makes me legitimately want to cry. RIP to a huge part of my childhood. pic.twitter.com/oyMz3P2nGS — Jon Washam™ (@washamsworld66) May 10, 2017

RIP Big Black, this dude taught me so much about friendship and just being a cool dude pic.twitter.com/NGxiEuBUUU — J. Smith (@jsmithyeet) May 10, 2017

RIP @BigBlack. My heart is crushed. I’ll remember all the times you made me laugh and my prayers go out to your family ❤️ — Chanel (@chanelwestcoast) May 10, 2017

Legit want to cry right now, thank you Big Black for bringing so much laughter to my life as I was a kid. You will be missed very much. pic.twitter.com/aqQDmwmc4m — Ryan Avenetti (@r_avenetti31) May 10, 2017

Rest in peace Christopher “Big Black” Boykin funny dude and US Navy Veteran. Gave a lot to people. pic.twitter.com/z4QtnUUlO9 — Brayden Elliot Ramos (@That_Nishi_G) May 10, 2017

Rest easy big black Was fun watching you on MTV pic.twitter.com/6BND5SBlIb — Danny Boy (@DanObie3) May 10, 2017