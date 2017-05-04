“This capsule celebrates a time when we were dreamers,” JAY Z said in a statement about Roc96’s new collaboration with MadeWorn. “It captures that time perfectly.” According to W Magazine, Kareem “Biggs” Burke, JAY Z and Emory Jones’ new capsule collection is exclusively for sale at Barneys New York.

The longtime friends’ latest collaboration, Roc96, is dedicated to Hov’s debut album, Reasonable Doubt, which remains as his most cherished album to date. Bomber jackets, leather pieces, military jackets, sweatshirts, T-shirts and more are all featured in the collection with a nostalgic Roc-A-Fella Records touch. Prices range from $235 to $4,000 in the handmade line.

“When we got with him and saw what he could bring out from studying Jay, the music, the lifestyle and the movement we created, we thought it was perfect match,” Burke said about Blaine Halvorson of MadeWorn. “Emory and myself are part of the curation process, but as far as the design, that’s all in Blaine’s hands.”

Roc96 launched in 2016 by Burke and Jones with JAY Z acting as a silent partner. The Roc-A-Fella co-founder says they hope to have the brand in 600 locations globally.

Barney’s online shop is now stocked with the full collection.