For The Fans: REVOLT Reveals ‘Rolling Loud’ Festival Livestream

Hip-hop fans globally can quit sulking about missing out on the most epic music festival in Miami right now. DOPE Entertainment and REVOLT announced that they will live stream the Rolling Loud fest with performances from Lil Wayne, Kendrick Lamar, Future, Travis Scott and plenty more. Yesterday (May 4), DOPE Ent’s team held a press conference before the major event begins at Bayfront Park in Miami to confirm their partnership with Diddy’s TV channel.

“Rolling Loud is happy to partner with REVOLT as the official livestream partner for the 2017 Rolling Loud Festival,” said Rolling Loud founder Tariq Cherif. “We’re excited to share our top-of-the-line curation of the best rap talents out there today with the world. Fans everywhere will get to experience the place to be this weekend with us in Miami.”

Once the festival begins at 4 P.M., REVOLT will host the live stream of the sold-out festival for all three days on its tv channel and website. There will be two different locations, the Monster and Postmates stages, where at least 50 artists are set to perform. Flatbush Zombies, Run The Jewels, Denzel Curry, Mac Miller, Gucci Mane, YG, Dreezy, Teeaner and plenty more will be included.

The epic lineup wouldn’t be complete without its six headliners: Kendrick Lamar, Young Thug, Lil Wayne, A$AP Rocky, Future, and Travis Scott. Rahdam Dukes, Senior VP of REVOLT says Diddy is very excited to live stream the festival.

READ: Kendrick Lamar, Lil Wayne, Future Headlining Rolling Loud Fest 2017

“Anytime we do something like this we know we can count on him for his support,” said Rahman Dukes Senior Vice President of REVOLT. “He’s going to be streaming this live from his Facebook account. There’s a very good chance that he’ll be in the city this weekend, so he’ll definitely be paying attention. Mr. Combs is very supportive of up-and-coming brands like Rolling Loud. We really see the future here, and we hope this is the start of a beautiful relationship to come.”

Since revealing its all-star lineup earlier this year, the festival has done well to attract attendees from all over the U.S. However, the organizers also had their share of difficulties that nearly killed the entire event. Last month, Miami’s Bayfront Trust Management threatened to shut down the festival less than three weeks before the event. Frank Carollo, who serves as chairman of the board, claimed he found out about the event from police and argued that Rolling Loud should have been approved by the full board of directors instead of only running it by former executive director Timothy Schmand. When the board met on Apr. 11, they voted to green light the festival.

“We were very worried,” said Cherif. “but we knew did everything right. Everything we did was to the book, legal, contracts signed, and deposits made. So that’s why we threatened to sue the city for $30 million if they pulled the plug on the festival.”

Rolling Loud also highlighted numerous safety issues and discussed all parking options and alternate modes of transportation. Representatives for Downtown Miami’s Metro Mover and Uber were also on site to provide details of their respective operations for the weekend. Uber stressed for concert-goers to request their rides after leaving the park to avoid any congestion in traffic outside Bayfront Park. For those planning to attend the festival, be sure to download the Miami-Dade Transit Tracker app for all times and updates on the Metro Mover. They also addressed their lengthy list of things people can and cannot bring, which you can find here.

The live stream of Rolling Loud kicks off at 4 P.M. today on REVOLT. Check out the official streaming schedule and the live streams from each stage as well as backstage access.

Friday, May 5, 2017: 5:00pm ET – 11:30pm ET

Saturday, May 6, 2017: 1:00pm ET – 11:30pm ET

Sunday, May 7, 2017: 1:00pm ET – 10:30pm ET

Stage One:

Stage Two:

Back Stage Access: