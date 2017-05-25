Rosario Dawson has understandably shied away from the public eye following reports that she discovered her cousin Vaneza Ines Vasquez dead in her California home. But after taking some time to grieve, the actress has broken her silence about the tragic loss and her new outlook on family and life.

“I’ve been dealing with a lot of loss lately and reconnecting with my family and my friends in a different way,” Dawson said at at an event in support of AOL’s Build Series in NYC on Wednesday (May 2).

The Marvel star also detailed how even the most emotional and traumatic events in her life have inspired her to live to the fullest and without regret. “It’s too easy to kind of go down the wormhole—the rabbit hole—and think about the stuff that didn’t happen,” she continued. “My cousin just died, Vaneza, and I’m coming up on the six-year anniversary of my grandmother’s passing. And from 75 to 26, you just don’t know when your time is. And I just don’t want to be in any kind of position where I’m looking back going, ‘I should’ve, could’ve, would’ve, didn’t, damn!'”

As previously reported, Dawson found her 26-year-old cousin unresponsive at her residence in Venice, California. Upon the paramedics arrival, they tried to resuscitate her, but were ultimately unsuccessful. An official autopsy report has not been released, but authorities believe Vasquez died of natural causes, as she had been suffering from migraines and hypertension, TMZ reports.