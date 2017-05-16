Rosario Dawson is facing a family tragedy, after reportedly finding her cousin dead last week. According to TMZ, Dawson was at her home in Venice, Calif. Thursday (May 11), when she discovered Vaneza Ines Vasquez unresponsive.

Although paramedics rushed to the location, they were unable to revive 26-year-old Vasquez, who worked for the Iron Fist actress.

Per TMZ, Vasquez suffered from hypertension and recent migraines. The site also states that she likely died from natural causes, though toxicology results typically takes weeks to return an official cause of death.

Dawson, 38, celebrated her birthday just two days before her cousin’s death. The native New Yorker hasn’t publicly commented on the loss, and has been mostly silent on social media for the last few weeks. She did however send out a Mother’s Day tweet to her mom, Isabel Celeste, on Sunday (May 14).

“Happy Mothers Day Goddess! Love you more than words could ever express,” she tweeted with a photo of Celeste.

Peep the post below.

Happy Mothers Day Goddess! Love you more than words could ever express… 💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜 @Isabel_Celeste pic.twitter.com/IhYooiS7A7 — Rosario Dawson (@rosariodawson) May 14, 2017

