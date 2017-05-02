Rapper/producer Russ claims his love for one girl could last a lifetime, but a relationship with her just isn’t in the cards right now. The multifaceted New Jersey native paints a stark picture about an everlasting love with someone special that never developed the way it should’ve on his new single, “Cherry Hill.”

While he reflects on their memorable conversation in Cherry Hill, NJ, Russ repeatedly calls himself a fool for her throughout the record, which is self-produced.

“Cherry Hill” is expected to appear on Russ’ long-awaited debut album There’s Really A Wolf, which drops this Friday (May 5) via Columbia Records.

How foolish can Russ be? Listen to “Cherry Hill” below and judge for yourself.