People Are Fake Mad Over Russell Wilson’s Mother’s Day Message To Ciara
In “get over it” news, people got mad at Russell Wilson for wishing his wife, the mother of his child and stepson Ciara, a Happy Mother’s Day on Instagram.
Why?
The Seattle Seahawks quarterback thanked his beautiful bride for raising “our” [their] kids.
READ: Ciara & Russell Wilson Welcome Home Baby Girl
“Nothing better than spending time with you. You are an amazing mom & I’m so grateful,” he wrote on Instagram. “I get to spend the rest of my life with you & raising our kids. I love you!”
People were painfully quick to remind Wilson who the birth father of Ciara’s son is- the rapper Future- in the comments of the picture. Some of the most eye-roll inducing include “Russ go worry about ur done career,the man’s child can never be urs,” and “‘Our kids’[email protected]”
However, others commented that either way, baby Future is blessed to have a loving father and stepfather to look up to. Thanks to a settlement in Ci-Ci and Future’s longstanding custody agreement, the two have shared custody over the young boy.
READ: Baby Future Calling Russell Wilson “Papa” Ignites Twitter Debate On Stepparenting
Unfortunately, this seems to be a recurring issue that people seem to have with Russell Wilson. Whether they’re upset that baby Future calls him “papa” or they’re upset that Ciara had a baby by him (her husband), this fake mad saga doesn’t seem to be ending anytime soon.