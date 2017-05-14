In “get over it” news, people got mad at Russell Wilson for wishing his wife, the mother of his child and stepson Ciara, a Happy Mother’s Day on Instagram.

Why?

The Seattle Seahawks quarterback thanked his beautiful bride for raising “our” [their] kids.

Nothing better than spending time with you. You are an amazing mom & I’m so grateful I get to spend the rest of my life with you & raising our kids. I love you! #HappyMothersDay Weekend my love. @Ciara A post shared by Russell Wilson (@dangerusswilson) on May 13, 2017 at 11:37am PDT

“Nothing better than spending time with you. You are an amazing mom & I’m so grateful,” he wrote on Instagram. “I get to spend the rest of my life with you & raising our kids. I love you!”

People were painfully quick to remind Wilson who the birth father of Ciara’s son is- the rapper Future- in the comments of the picture. Some of the most eye-roll inducing include “Russ go worry about ur done career,the man’s child can never be urs,” and “‘Our kids’[email protected] ”

However, others commented that either way, baby Future is blessed to have a loving father and stepfather to look up to. Thanks to a settlement in Ci-Ci and Future’s longstanding custody agreement, the two have shared custody over the young boy.

Unfortunately, this seems to be a recurring issue that people seem to have with Russell Wilson. Whether they’re upset that baby Future calls him “papa” or they’re upset that Ciara had a baby by him (her husband), this fake mad saga doesn’t seem to be ending anytime soon.