Everybody needs a little help from time to time, and there’s absolutely no shame in seeking professional help when sorting out your quietly kept inner turmoil. There are more people going the therapy route than you’d think, and there’s a possibily that Safaree Samuels, might be the next one to normalize that one-on-one treatment. Well, in front of the eyes of millions of viewers, that is.

Samuels, Nicki Minaj’s ex-boyfriend, collaborator and confidant, called on storied “fixer” Iyanla Vanzant for what could be an on or off-air session of Iyanla, Fix My Life.

On Friday morning (May 26), Vanzant tweeted out a response to a bat signal Safaree and his team sent her way.

#SafareeSamuels Beloved . . . got your message – Stay tuned, someone will reach out shortly. — Iyanla Vanzant (@IyanlaVanzant) May 26, 2017

Now, why she responded out in the open versus email or DM is its own puzzle, but given his shaky history in Nicki’s limelight and finding his own on Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood, it could make for quite the interesting exchange. Twitter, however, had no shortage of eye rolls to dole out at what could become a train wreck.