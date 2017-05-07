San Diego police shot and killed a 15-year-old boy after he allegedly pointed a BB gun at an officer in a high school parking lot early Saturday (May 6). Authorities believe that prior to the fatal incident the victim, whose name has not yet been released, called 911 and said in part that he did not have a gun.

According to the San Diego Tribute, the caller was described as a white male, and requested that officers perform a welfare check on “male juvenile” at the school.

PRESS RELEASE: Regarding the Officer Involved Shooting from last night. pic.twitter.com/3HpwwdJ97W — San Diego Police (@SanDiegoPD) May 6, 2017

Officers arrived to Torrey Pines high school at 3:30 a.m. Saturday, Lt. Mike Holden said. Upon arrival, cops claim the boy pulled out what was later determined to be a BB gun from his waistband and pointed it at “one of officers.” The boy purportedly ignored warnings to retreat and proceeded to walk towards them.

“Fearing for their safety,” the cops fired “numerous” shots into the boy. One officer attempted CPR as paramedics were called. The boy was rushed to Scripps Memorial Hospital in the upscale La Jolla neighborhood, where he was pronounced dead.

He reportedly lived near Torrey Pines with his parents, and was a student at the school.

Although the officers’ names haven’t been revealed, one of the officers was a 28-year veteran of the force, while the other has been on duty for four years, the Tribune reported.

One cop also belonged to the department’s Juvenile Services Team aimed at “providing juvenile services to the community through early intervention, preventative measures, and appropriate enforcement.”

There is video of the shooting, Holden said. Both officers turned on their body cameras, at some point during the fatal shooting.

The boy is among the youngest of the 339 people fatally shot by police this year after 15-year-old honor student Jordan Edwards, was recently gunned down in Texas. The officer who shot Edwards has since been arrested for murder.

