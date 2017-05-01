Sasha and Malia Obama transformed from girls to young women before the eyes of the nation. The White House was their home for eight years while their father served as Commander-in-Chief, so naturally leaving the familiarity of its walls behind might have been emotional. Recently, during a speaking engagement at the annual American Institute of Architecture conference, Former First Lady Michelle Obama shared with the audience how her daughters chose to say goodbye to their temporary home.

“They had a sleepover, because of course on Inauguration Day, because my girls are so normal, they’re like, ‘Well, eight girls are going to be sleeping here because it’s our last time, and we want pizza and we want nuggets.'” she told the crowd on Thursday (April 27).

That’s right. In a monument known for grandiose events and couture decor, The Obama girls wanted their final memories of the White House to be filled with junk food, pajamas and the faces of friends. Mrs. Obama also recalled an alternative perspective of the moment she and her husband greeted the new First Family.

“So that moment of transition, right before the doors opened and we welcomed in the new family, our kids were leaving out the back door in tears, saying goodbye to people.” she says.

So proud of POTUS and all that we’ve accomplished together. What an incredible journey filled with remarkable people. I love you Barack. -mo‎‎ A post shared by Michelle Obama (archived) (@michelleobama44) on Jan 10, 2017 at 7:39pm PST

Malia, 18, is currently interning at The Weinstein Company in NYC and will attend Harvard University in the fall. Sasha, 15, will continue her high school education at Sidwell Friends School in Washington D.C. after summer vacation comes to a close.