Gladiators, it was a fun and suspenseful ride. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Scandal will end its series run with its upcoming seventh season. An air of uncertainty concerning the show’s longevity came into question earlier this year during an interview with THR and the program’s mastermind, Shonda Rhimes.

“I used to know how it ended, and then Donald Trump was elected,” she said last month. “We had a destination, and I don’t know if that’s our destination anymore.” Traveling back to the time of the show’s season four premiere, Rhimes also shared with the news site that lucky number seven would be the end of the road.

“I think there’s only so much Scandal you can tell satisfactorily,” she said. “The Fitz-Liv thing can only be told so long and in such a way. …I’ve already decided how long that is and what that’s going to be.”

Scandal debuted in 2012 to must-see reactions. Their smart plot twists and diverse makeup placed the show in a realm of its own. In a 2013 interview with Access Hollywood, Kerry Washington — who plays the show’s lead character Olivia Pope — said, “When you look at the cast on our show, you see diversity with regard to ethnicity, with regard to gender, sexual orientation, with regard to age, with regard to race — and that, to me, is what’s most important.”

Scandal airs on Thursdays at 9 p.m. EST on ABC.