TDE’s formula for releasing music — combined with the label’s superior MCs — has the West Coast Mafia team catching Ws every year. With Kendrick Lamar’s Damn. project still spinning on our Smartphones, and the recent announcement of SZA’s long-awaited project CTRL, it looks like ScHoolboy Q is next up to deliver a full-length LP.

The LA rapper recently joined his comrade Ab-Soul on a YMF tour date in L.A. Following a performance of “THat Part,” a song from Q’s Blank Face album, Groovy G revealed the good news to cheering fans.

“And I just might have my album for y’all after SZA, so I’m out here,” the

“By Any Means” rapper said to the crowd.

After releasing his Blank Face effort back in 2016, Groovy T went right back into the studio to prepare his next project. During an interview with Zane Lowe, the Grammy-nominated artist revealed that he was halfway finished with the project.

“I just left the studio like 3 hours ago,” the rapper said. “I’m halfway done with it. I never been this inspired that fast.”

Check out ScHoolboy’s announcement below.