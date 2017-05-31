Sean Paul is calling out Drake for not properly crediting Jamaican dancehall artists for his incredibly popular songs and sound. In an interview with Metro UK, the “No Lie” artist discussed Drizzy’s 2016 hit “One Dance,” and said that although the song was good, it would have been even better with the proper “accolades” for the sound’s origins.

“I think at the time when it was popping off, it would have been good for him [Drake] to actually put accolades towards the whole culture,” said the Kingston, Jamaica native of the song’s Caribbean flavor.

“[Drake is] friendly with a few people in the business in Jamaica and that’s good, I love it,” he continues. “But if he had given more accolades when he was actually making it and said ‘this is the music I love,’ it would have been cool.”

Sean Paul also name drops Ed Sheeran for his popular dancehall-tinged track “Shape Of You,” however, he said that it was different to hear Drake’s full album of dancehall-themed songs without any credit.

“Ed Sheeran has done one song that is huge and it’s dancehall reminiscent,” he explains. “But that is one song, [Drake] had an album full of dancehall, so I think he should have paid a bit of an accolade and told people in the press ‘that is where I’m coming from, I have a love for that music.'”

This wouldn’t be the first time that Sean Paul made comments about mainstream artists and their use of dancehall and Jamaican sounds without the proper nod. In an interview with The Guardian in 2016, Sean Paul said that it is a “sore point” to see artists like Drake and Justin Bieber make money off of dancehall-oriented tunes without paying homage to its origins.

“A lot of people get upset, they get sour,” he said of the frustrations of dancehall fans. “And I know artists back in Jamaica that don’t like Major Lazer because they think they do the same thing that Drake and Kanye did – they take and take and don’t credit.”