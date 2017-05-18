Hours after just teasing the track, Selena Gomez drops a new, sexy number. “With all my feelings on fire, guess I’m a bad liar,” she croons on “Bad Liar,” which boasts a slick sample of Talking Heads’ classic “Psycho Killer.” And, according to Billboard, David Byrne “is a fan.”

All my feelings on fire… #BadLiarOutNow A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on May 17, 2017 at 9:07pm PDT

The rhythmic groove is a follow-up to Gomez’s collabo with Kygo “It Ain’t Me,” which peaked at No. 10 on the Billboard Hot 100. It’s still unclear where the song will actually live.

Spin the heartbreak tune up top.