Thursday night (May 25) Lebron James and The Cavs beat The Boston Celtics 135-102 in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals to advance to the NBA Finals in which they’ll dance, once again, with Steph Curry and The Golden State Warriors.

However, instead of the focus being on the game, it quickly shifted to Shaquille O’Neal and his stomach turning foot. For some reason, the topic of conversation shifted and the four-time NBA champion revealed his grotesque big toe and deformed foot and now we’re all shaking our head in disgust.

#shaq's feet 😷

While Shaq laughs and think its cute, Twitter and the rest of the world just wondered why? Or better yet, how?

Shaq’s toe after wearing a pair of Lonzo’s. 👟@NBAonTNT pic.twitter.com/6zE0wMxRi4 — Rod Tezzy Forshezzy (@RodBrezz) May 26, 2017

It’s one thing to be in need of a pedicure, it’s also one thing to have corns, but Shaq’s feet, which is what? a size 97? Looks like pure oppression. Like, why would Shaq do this to us? Haven’t we all supported him? As a country aren’t we enduring enough?

Why Shaq? Why?