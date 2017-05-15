Ms. Gloria Carter, co-founder of the Shawn Carter Foundation (and Jay Z’s mom), and eBay for Charity are partnering for the first time to help underprivileged youth pursue college educations.

The eBay for Charity auctions campaign launches Monday (May 15) and runs through May 24, with 100 percent of the proceeds benefiting the Shawn Carter Foundation’s educational programs and scholarship fund. During the 10-day campaign, fans will have the chance to donate and bid on unique experiences and celebrity memorabilia from Demi Lovato and Nick Jonas, among others.

The non-profit Shawn Carter Foundation has raised more than $4 million since 2003 to help underserved students. “Our goal is to touch as many people as we possibly can,” Carter tells Billboard of teaming with eBay for Charity. “There are so many young people — a lot of whom are first-generation students — that have the desire to attend college but don’t have the funds. My mother and father taught us to pay it forward and give to the community. That was my inspiration for the foundation. It makes me feel so blessed to be put in a situation where I can help the next generation.”

READ All About The Benjamins: Diddy & Jay Z Top Richest Men In Hip Hop List

Among the unique experiences on auction are a VIP lounge party at Jay Z’s 40/40 Club in New York City, Made in America VIP passes and the chance to meet the New York Yankees’ CC Sabathia or the Seattle Mariners’ Robinson Cano. Signed guitars from Nick Jonas and DNCE are also up for auction.

Fans can also donate directly to the Shawn Carter Foundation. They will be automatically entered to win a VIP Day at Roc Nation headquarters. The final VIP Day will include a meeting with Roc Nation executives, hosting a listening session with members of Roc Nation’s A&R and marketing teams, a photo shoot on Roc Nation’s famous gold couch and dinner for two at the 40/40 Club with accommodations and flights included.

Shoppers can make donations in the form of symbolic gifts ranging from $10 to $100 as well. These gifts will assist students who can’t afford public education ($10), are struggling to afford a college meal plan ($25) or need help to defray the cost of required academic materials not covered by tuition ($50). The $100 donations will help students participating in the foundation’s college tours.

READ Jay Z To Headline The Second Annual Meadows Music & Arts Festival

In a statement announcing the campaign, Claire Dixon, eBay vp of global communications and global impact, said, “eBay for Charity is honored to partner with the Shawn Carter Foundation this graduation season. We are focused on creating opportunity for all by enabling our users to support great causes when they buy or sell.” To date, the eBay for Charity platform has raised more than $725 million.

The Shawn Carter Foundation/eBay for Charity campaign kicks off today, May 15, at 8:00 a.m. PT and will run until May 24 at 4 p.m. PT at eBay.com/SCF.

READ 10 Rappers Who Should Also Be Inducted Into The ‘Songwriters Hall Of Fame’ With JAY Z