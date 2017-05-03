TDE’s SiR Tries To Stay Afloat In His “The Canvas” Video

SiR may be from the home of America’s most pristine beaches, but swimming just isn’t one of his fortes. While trying to keep his head above water, the singer fails miserably in his new video for “Canvas.”

READ: SiR’s TDE Debut ‘Her Too’ Feat. Anderson .Paak & King Mez

Director Daniel Russell captures SiR as he drowns in a pool of his own emotions with a femme fatale watching with little regard for his true feelings. All he wants to do is stay afloat but his love is just not having any parts of it.

The TDE singer’s jazzy track is featured on his 2016 EP, Her Too.