Throughout his Swanita Tour, Smino has been performing his own version of T-Pain’s 2008 hit “Chopped and Screwed.” While performing in Atlanta Wednesday night (May 10), the St. Louis native decided to shake up his set a bit and brought T-Pain out on stage for an autotuned duet.

The Rappa Ternt Sanga artist was greeted by screaming fans and a sea of smartphone cameras hoping to capture the moment. He remarked that this was his first time performing live with autotune. “This sh*t is f**king fun right now,” he said.

Smino heads to New Orleans for a show Friday night (May 12). There has been no word of whether T-Pain will accompany the Blkswn singer again.