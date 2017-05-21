Snoop Dogg has been making music longer than some of his fans have been alive, so if Uncle Snoop decides he wants to create a gospel album, guess what? Snoop’s going to make a gospel album. During a recent interview on Beats 1 Radio, the Doggfather said he’s wanted to create a gospel project for a while, and just never got around to it, but now feels this is the right time.

“I’m working on a gospel album,” the co-host of Martha & Stewarts Potluck Dinner Party said. “It’s always been on my heart. I just never got around to it because I always be doing gangsta business or doing this or doing that. I just felt like it’s been on my heart too long. I need to do it now.”

Just in case you think Snoop is getting high off his own supply, he’s not. The 45-year-old even has a few collaborations in mind for the forthcoming record.

Faith Evans, we talked about it heavily,” he said. “She feel like she wanna get down with me. All of the people that I know, from Charlie Wilson to Jeffrey Osborne, whoever I want to get down with. I’m gonna make it all the way right. It’s gonna feel good.”

Would you buy a Snoop Dogg gospel album?