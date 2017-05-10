Snoop Dogg & K Camp Keep “Trash Bags” Of Cash Handy At All Times

Snoop Dogg is literally Long Beach’s weed rap pioneer. Sure, there have been plenty of bud connoisseurs from the LBC before him, but nobody has represented for the potheads like The Doggfather.

READ: Snoop Dogg Named Celebrity Commissioner for Champions Basketball League

The left coast legend just wrapped up Merry Jane’s 2017 Mount Kushmore Wellness Retreat Tour, a 16 city tour that featured Wiz Khalifa, Cypress Hill, Method Man, Redman, Lil Uzi Vert, Berner, Flatbush Zombies and more.

His weed raps have not only kept him as a mainstay in pop culture, but also played a big part in the number of commas in his bank account. Teaming with Atlanta’s K Camp, he gives his haters a reminder that he can pull up with trash bags filledwith dead presidents whenever he wants.

“Throughout the years, I’ve had my hands in a lot of different projects, but music has always remained at my core. This album reflects every phase of me throughout my career,” says Snoop Dogg about the song. “I’m excited for ya’ll to hear this new project that highlights the evolution of the Dogg.”

READ: Snoop Dogg Brings The O.G. Weed Advocates Together On “Mount Kushmore”

Neva Left is now available for pre-order on iTunes, and is slated to hit retailers on May 19.