Snoop Dogg and fellow rappers Redman, Method Man and B-Real remix Mount Rushmore to the dismay of cartoon Donald Trump for his “Mount Kushmore” video.

The animated visual features the Mary Jane-loving MCs on an explosive mission to give the national landmark (which features the faces of former presidents George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Theodore Roosevelt and Abraham Lincoln) a hip-hop facelift. As Trump tries to get to the bottom of the redesign, his Secret Service agents uncover used condoms, a chicken bone and a pair of hoop hearings. “This just really not gonna do,” says the Prez.

Naturally, twerking women and an abundance of greenery also appear in the clip, which wraps with the message “To be continued.” The smoky tune appears on Snoop Dogg’s 15th studio album Neva Left , which dropped earlier this month.

Neva Left is available for purchase on iTunes.

This story was first published on Billboard.