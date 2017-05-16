Snow Tha Product returns with a new music video for “Problems.” The Chicana MC is on her braggadocio steez—this time, pointing out her setbacks while putting a magnifying glass on the upside, which includes bodying your favorite rapper on any given day.

We’ve long sung Snow’s praises, and like always, we give credit where credit is due. Watch her eject her truth serum in the form of 16 wicked bars—and then some (above).